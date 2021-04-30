Meghalaya Govt Orders Closure of Bonded Warehouses/IMFL Off Shops in Entire Shillong Agglomeration from May 1

SHILLONG: In pursuance to Order of Home (Political) Department dated 28th April 2021 and in view of the rapid rise of cases in the State and in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in East Khasi Hills District and Shillong agglomeration the Deputy Commissioner (Excise) East Khasi Hills has an Order issued on 291 April 2021 declared the closure of all Bonded Warehouses/IMFL Off shops/Canteens and Outstills in the entire Shillong Agglomeration w.e.f 1st May.2021 up to 10th May 2021. Read more

The Order states that home delivery can be carried out by the IMFL "OFF" licensees possessing Home Delivery license and subject to valid passes issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Excise). East Khasi Hills. All Covid-19 protocols should be maintained during the delivery of orders. Further, in continuance to the earlier order all liquor Bars, Hotel, Clubs (having license for serving liquor "ON" the premise) will remain closed till 10th May. 2021.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has advised people who have attended the Nongmahir Boating Festival to go under 10 Days of compulsory home quarantine.

A report has been received from the District Medical & Health Officer, Ri Bhoi District that a COVID-19 positive case was detected at Nongdiengngan village who attended the Nongmahir Boating Festival on April 17, 2021, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, RM Kurbah has advised all those who have attended the festival to isolate themselves and go for home quarantine for 10 days with self-monitoring of their health by wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene. Read more

Further, a notification states that- This is for general information that report has been received from the District Medical and Health Officer, Iii Bhoi District that COVID-19 Positive case was detected at Nongdlengngan village, Hi Bhoi District who attended the limiting Festival at Nongmahir Lakewood Island.

Therefore, all persons who attended the Boating Festival at Nongmahir Lakewood Island, Kyrdemkulai are advised to isolate themselves and go for home quarantine for 10(Ten) days with self-monitoring of their health by wearing masks, social distancing & frequent hand washing. During the period of quarantine, should any of the symptoms - fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing is developed, first isolate yourself and contact the District Control Room No. 03638232028/1077 and Health I trip Line No. 8797520449.





