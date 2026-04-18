Former Assam Education Minister Jatin Mali Passes Away at 69 in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Former MLA of the Palasbari constituency and former Education Minister of Assam, Jatin Mali, passed away today at a private hospital in Guwahati due to cardiac arrest. He was 69.

A prominent figure in Assam's politics for decades, Mali had recently contested the 2026 Assembly elections from Palasbari as an independent candidate, reaffirming his continued commitment to public life even in his later years.

Historically, Palasbari has been regarded as a stronghold of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), with Jatin Mali representing the constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from 1985 to 1996. During his tenure, he played a significant role in shaping the political and developmental narrative of the region, earning respect across party lines.

Known for his grassroots connect and administrative experience, Mali also served as the Education Minister of Assam, where he contributed to strengthening the state's education sector.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Palasbari region, with political leaders, well-wishers, and citizens expressing deep condolences and remembering his contributions to society and governance.

Jatin Mali is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and a daughter-in-law.

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