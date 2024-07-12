Former Block Congress President and Social Worker Ramesh Boro Passes Away at 52

GORESWAR: Former Block Congress president of Goreswar, a social worker and a businessman Ramesh Boro passed away on Tuesday morning at Guwahati GNRC medical due to a pressure stroke at the age of 52.

Besides being a strict disciplinarian, he was a people’s person with a generous heart. He was loved not only by his family but also the people of the entire locality of Goreswar.

Ramesh Boro was born in Betna village and settled at Batiyamari as a businessman in Goreswar town in Tamulpur district. He left behind his wife, a daughter, a son and a host of relatives.

Block Congress president of Goreswar Biren Deka, APCC member Chanmahammad Choudhury, ward commissioner Mantu Ram Deka, president of the village Bhupesh Boro, Development committee,and members of the Goreswar press club have mourned in his death. The Goreswar town remained closed on Wednesday. Bebasay Samiti of Goreswar has expressed deep condolence to his family.

