Sonitpur District Prepares for Peaceful Muharram Celebration with Key Meeting on Law and Order

Tezpur: A meeting to discuss on the matter of smooth arrangement and peaceful celebration of Muharram on July 17 in Sonitpur district including maintenance of law and order was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the DC’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur. The District Commissioner accompanied by Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha took cognizance of the various issued raised in the meeting such as timings for the procession, designated routes and places to be adhered to by the different committees among others.

The District Commissioner during the meeting mentioned that for the 3-day rehearsals from July 14 to July 16, the committees will have to adhere to the timing of 1 hour at night from 10pm to 11pm. He further added that only the notified Muharram committees of Tezpur town will be allowed to hold procession inside the town and the peripheral committees shall celebrate within their designated circles and notified areas. He emphasized on the role of volunteers nominated by the committees in helping the district administration in maintaining law and order during the celebration. The Superintendent of Police requested the committee members to ensure that no sharp weapons are carried by anyone during the celebratory procession. The issue of traffic maintenance especially in the context of Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle was also discussed. Representatives of various Muharram committees from across the district also voiced their cooperation to the District Administration and police for peaceful celebration of the festival.

Additional District Commissioner Pranjit Deb, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Madhurima Das, Circle Officers of all Revenue Circles of Sonitpur, OCs of various Police Outposts of Sonitpur, representatives of Tezpur United Muharram Committee and its sub-committees, and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

