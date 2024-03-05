Jorhat Bharatiya Janata Party president Hemanta Kalita speaks his mind in an interview

JORHAT: Here are the excerpts of the interview with former MLA and Jorhat district BJP president Hemanta Kalita.

Question: How strong is the BJP as a political organization in Jorhat?

Kalita: The BJP has 838 booth committees working at grass root level to strengthen its base. There are 8 wings in which all communities are participating and represent the population of Jorhat.

How is the BJP tackling price rise ?

Kalita: Prices are rising all over the world and in India as well. BJP is ensuring that the BPL people are not affected by price rise as there are number of schemes like – Biswakarma, Lakhpati, Mudra ,etc. These schemes can be availed by the BPL people so that they are not much affected by price rise.

What are your views on APCC working president Rana Goswami joining BJP?

Skirting the question Kalita replied – Anyone who believes in BJP ideology and will work for the people are welcomed. Whatever their former affiliation may be.

Many people in Jorhat are not happy about the shifting of the Deputy Commissioner office complex from middle of the town towards a distance of 5 k.m. away ,What is your opinion on this ?

Kalita: I think this is a good decision. Jorhat D C office complex was established 50 to 60 years ago and now there is space constraint. The shifting will ease the congestion and it will also help in developing the outskirts.

How is BJP preparing for the upcoming election in Jorhat parliamentary constituency and what are the chances of Topon Kumar Gogoi?

Kalita: Toppn Gogoi has a very good chance of winning as he had done a lot of works in his constituency. He has been instrumental in getting UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the Charaideo Maidam. He has also worked for the installation of 130 feet high statue of Ahom General Lachit Borphukon. He has worked for renovation of Rang Ghar and he also got aid for Tocklai Tea Research Institute. Although Topon Gogoi may not have spoken much in Parliament but he has done a lot for development of Jorhat constituency.

