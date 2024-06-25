Former Executive Member Suraj Naiding Urges Assam Government for Assembly Delimitation in Dima Hasao District Before 2026 Elections

HAFLONG: Suraj Naiding, former Executive Member of NC Hills Autonomous Council urged the Assam Government to immediately carry out Assembly delimitation of Dima Hasao district by increasing Assembly constituencies on special consideration basis of 2021 census before the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

In a press statement Naiding issued on Monday said that injustice has been done to Dima Hasao district by not increasing Assembly constituencies in the hilliest district of Assam in the final delimitation of MP/MLA Constituency Delimitation 2023 in Assam. He said that Dima Hasao is one of the oldest districts of Assam and knowing the fact that this district has had the only one MLA constituency for a long time; Dima Hasao has been deprived of its legitimate aspiration to increase Assembly constituencies in the last delimitation.

Moreover, during the creation of the autonomous state in Meghalaya in 1969-1970, Dima Hasao (formerly North Cachar Hills) was given the option to either remain in Assam or join Meghalaya, and thus Dima Hasao remained in Assam with the commitment, inter alia, that more assembly constituencies would be created in Dima Hasao (formerly North Cachar Hills). Even knowing this, the BJP-ruled Assam government has neglected Dima Hasao district. Now he says that the people of Dima Hasao have no other option but to launch a movement demanding the implementation of Article 244 (A).

