Former Gaon Panchayat member and social worker Haramohan Baruah dies after road accident

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Prominent social worker, former Gaon Panchayat member, and active cooperative society member, Haramohan Baruah of Marowa (Banmaja) village under Borbhag revenue circle in Nalbari district, passed away on Friday morning at the Nalbari Medical College & Hospital. He was 75. According to reports, Baruah sustained critical injuries on May 14 after being hit by an e-rickshaw near Arikuchi Chowk while returning home. He was first admitted to Nalbari Medical College & Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital due to worsening condition. On May 15, he was again moved back to Nalbari Medical College & Hospital and placed in the ICU, where he succumbed to his injuries around 10 am on May 16.

Baruah was actively involved in various social and community organizations. He served as a member of the 51(5) Upper Borbhag Gaon Panchayat from 2008 to 2013 and was associated with the West Upper Borbhag Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

His death has triggered widespread grief across the region, with several organizations and leaders expressing condolences.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, two daughters-in-law, two married daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, and a large circle of well-wishers.

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