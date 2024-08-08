Guwahati Weavers Service Centre Celebrates 10th National Handloom Day with District Officials and Local Weavers

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the countrywide celebration of 10th ‘National Handloom Day’ Weavers Service Centre, Guwahati under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in association with the District Handloom department and Leena Silk Industry joined this celebration at village Dak Chowki near here with a detailed programme. Mangaldai legislator Basanta. Das, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, Principal of Mangaldai Dr Kamala Kanta Borah, Assistant Director of Weavers Service Center Pankaj Sarma, Assistant Director of Handlooms Pranita Barua and others took part in the celebration as the distinguished guests.

Speaking on the celebration legislator Basanta Das underscored the importance of celebration of the day since the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ of 1905 and highlighted the potential of the handloom industries in shaping the rural economy of the region. On the other hand District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey taking part in the celebration lamented the proper approach on the part of the government officials in reaching out to the last weaver with the required government patronage of the actual outcome. He at the same time urged upon the government officials and staff to work with a pro weavers result oriented attitude. Principal Dr Borah also emphasized the need of developing the handloom skills among the weavers right from college level. He assured to extend support to the authorities if they come forward for any such proposal for his college students. Earlier officials from the Weavers Service Centre and the state Handloom department threw light on the different weavers benefit schemes implemented by the central as well as the state government. They also announced to launch a cluster development project involving around Rs 2 crore for the promising weavers of the locality.

