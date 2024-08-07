Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha Welcomes Renaming of Rupsi Airport After Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Monday welcomed the state cabinet’s decision to rename and dedicate it in the name of great social reformist Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma who is also known as “Mech Gandhi” for his connection with father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi during freedom movement of India.

In a statement, the working president of the BJSM, DD Narzary said the decision of the Assam Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 31 to rechristen the name the historic Rupsi Airport to “Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport” in honour of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma who played key role along with other tribal leaders to oppose the merging up of the then undivided Goalpara district (Goalpara, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Chirang) with Bangladesh during partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, was a matter of appreciation for the people of the state as a whole. He said the undivided Goalpara district was to be merged up in east Pakistan but due to strong protest of the then Tribal League leaders-Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, Bhimbar Deori, Satish Chandra Basumatary, Rupnath Brahma and Jadav Khaklary the proposal of merger of undivided Goalpara district was dropped as they also met and submitted memorandum to the Simon Commission opposing merger of lower Assam districts with east Pakistan. He also said they also played a pivotal role in creating tribal belts and blocks for the protection lands of the tribal people, and pursued the Simon Commission and the then Chief Minister of Assam Gopinath Bordoloi. Later, the tribal belt and blocks were created under chapter-X of Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886 and which was amended in 1947.

Narzary said Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma had connection with the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and he invited Gandhi at Kazigaon in 1936 where he demonstrated rich Bodo culture and traditional dance in front of Mahatma Gandhi. For his connection with Mahatma Gandhi and having certain facial resemblances, he is called as “Mech Gandhi ‘’ by local people.

