Former president of Bokakhat Sub-Divisional students’ union passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Former president of Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Students’ Union and skilled football player, Jitu Bora (48 years), a resident of Bokakhat, passed away on Tuesday morning at 8:50 AM. He had been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for the past few days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On Monday, he was brought from Guwahati and admitted to Bokakhat Hospital, where he breathed his last. At the time of his death, he left behind his wife and only daughter.

