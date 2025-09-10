Science-based competitions organized at Bokakhat Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Saturday, a day-long programme was organized at Bokakhat Higher Secondary School under the initiative of the Assam Science, Technology, and Environment Council, in collaboration with the Regional Science Centre, Golaghat.

As part of the programme, science-based competitions were held among students of Bokakhat Mahkuma (sub-division) in different categories. The programme was inaugurated with an inspiring speech by Principal Kamal Gogoi, encouraging the students. Seven science teachers acted as judges to evaluate the performance of the students.

