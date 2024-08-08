Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College Hosts ‘Mind & Meditation’ Orientation Programme for New Students

LAKHIMPUR: Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College of Lakhimpur district held an orientation programme on ‘Mind & Meditation’ for the newly admitted students of the college on Monday. Organized by IQAC of the college at Dayal Dutta Memorial Auditorium, the event was moderated by Professor Madhurima Duwara, Head of the Department of Philosophy. Nurbi, the Director of the North Lakhimpur Branch Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishvavidhyalay, attended the event as resource person. Explaining meditation to the students, she said, “Meditation is a part of yoga practice. Meditation can develop a person’s brain and latent talents. After the daily busy schedule, people should meditate to get rid of negativity and fatigue in the brain physically and mentally. On the other hand, the agile mind can be focused on a specific point of the consciousness through meditation”. The event was attended by hundreds of students, all the faculty of the college as well as library and office staff. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Professor Bijayalakshmi Das, Head of the Department of Assamese.

