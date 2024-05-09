Former ULFA member Dhan Borah arrested for illegal weapon trade in Assam's Tinsukia

TINSUKIA : In a joint operation, police and army led by Doomdooma OC Manoranjan Saikia, arrested an arm peddler from Uchamati of Doomdooma town on Tuesday night and recovered a USA-made pistol with 12 rounds of live ammunition from his possession. According to reports, acting on a tip off, the joint team of the security forces apprehended one Dhan Borah, son of Girin Borah of Kordoiguri Borgorah village from Uchamati bridge. The arrested person was on his way to Doomdooma from Tinsukia to sell the arms and is a surrendered ULFA militant.

