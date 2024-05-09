OBITUARY Purnima Ojha

Purnima Ojha, a resident of Bhakat Gaon, Sootea and former vice principal of Little Star School, Biswanath Chariali breathed her last due to brief illness on Wednesday at her residence. She was 64. She was born in 1960 at Munabari and did her graduation from Biswanath College and joined the Little Star School in 1985. She was superannuated as a vice principal in 2020. Late Ojha was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Sootea area. Organizations and individuals paid rich tributes to the mortal remains. Her untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area. She leaves behind her husband along with a host of relatives.

