Former Union Minister Subhash Maharia pays homage to Dimaraji martyrs in Dima Hasao

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HAFLONG: Former Union Minister of State for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Subhash Maharia, paid homage to the Dimaraji martyrs during his visit to Raja Govind Chandra Aarsh Gurukulam at Wasaikhong Diyungbra in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Monday.

During the programme, Maharia was felicitated by the Gurukulam society with a traditional Dimasa attire and Naga shawls as a mark of respect and cultural honour.

As part of his visit, the former minister also toured the Martyrs Museum, where he appreciated the efforts made by the institution in preserving the historical monuments, literature, and legacy associated with the Dimaraji Movement.

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