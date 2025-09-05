Former UPPL loyalist Raju Dhakal to contest BTC polls as Independent

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In a political twist that has set tongues wagging across the Bodoland Territorial Region, Raju Dhakal, General Secretary of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan, and Former Officer on Special Duty to BTC chief Pramod Boro, and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader, has resigned from the UPPL after being denied party ticket and filed nomination to contest as an independent candidate with bicycle symbol from the Pasnoi Serfang constituency in the upcoming BTC council polls.

Following this, according to reports, nearly 400 party workers of UPPL resigned from the party signalling a mass exodus.

Observers note that Pasnoi Serfang could now witness a triangular fight, with Dhakal likely to eat into the UPPL’s core base. The move is also being seen as a setback for the UPPL party, as the leader broke ranks in a show of defiance.

Pertinently, another OSD of BTC CEM Pramod Boro, Dr Sangrang Brahma, also parted ways and resigned from the party after being denied ticket and has also decided to contest as an independent candidate from Chirang Duar constituency of Chirang district.

