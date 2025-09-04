Imam Parishad backs United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in BTC Polls

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Jame Mazjid Imam Parishad of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts has announced its support for the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, Parishad Secretary Seik Mahamad Ali alleged that Muslims in Assam have been systematically harassed under the BJP-led state government. He said peace in Assam could prevail only if the BJP was ousted from power, cautioning that the party’s entry into BTC would undermine the rights of Bodos and other indigenous tribal communities.

Ali praised the leadership of BTC Chief Pramod Boro, highlighting the UPPL government’s initiatives in ensuring equal rights, security, and development for all communities. “Just distributing blankets and constructing roads does not mean real development. What matters is safety, peace, and security, which the UPPL has ensured in the past five years,” he said.

He further warned that BJP’s takeover of BTC would result in “harassment and land grabbing,” appealing to the Muslim community to vote for the UPPL to safeguard peace and development.

The press conference was also attended by Imam Parishad President Hafis Kutubuddin Mollah, Vice President Rahamatallah Seik, Assistant Secretary Azijul Hoque, and Organizing Secretary Ahmad Ali.

