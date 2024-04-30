Singkhap Mahila Samiti observes 31st foundation day in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Singkhap Mahila Samiti (SMS), one of the premier socio-cultural organization in Gaurisagar area under Sivasagar district, have completed its glorious 31years of journey on Saturday. On the eve of its 31st foundation day, the organization felicitated its founders, working journalists and drama activists. The day long programme started with lighting of lamp by retired teacher Bhanu Sadhanidar.

President of Singkhap Mahila Samiti Runumi Borah hoisted the flag followed by smriti tarpan initiated by retired headmistress Annada Dutta and vice principal, KPM HS, Baliaghat Iva Hazarika. The plantation programme was performed by Pratima Dutta, Monju Baruah, Binita Saikia, Redian Rajkhowa.

Thereafter, Labanya Borah and Lakhimi Borah recited the Kirtana. The event was held at the premises of Tuesday Weekly Market. On this occasion, a felicitation programme was held. Rupa Saikia, secretary of Singhkhap Mahila Samiti anchored the whole programme.

In the function three founder members of the samiti namely Anupoma Borah, Annada Dutta and Anima Sharma were specially honoured. The event also felicitated senior journalist and secretary, Gaurisagar Press Club Rajib Dutta, journalist of Dainik Janambhumi Sankarjyoti Saikia, drama activists Madhurya Dutta.

In the function, SMS conferred Natyaparongata Award to prominent cultural activists, play writer Utpal Khanikar.

For the first time Singhkhap Mohila Samiti performed a bhona, “Sindhu Munir Pitri Bhakti Dakharathor Swarga Uddhar” by its female drama troop. The actress were Pragya Dutta, Madhusmita Bora, Barbe Bora, Sneha Bhuyan and others.

