Foundation day of Lekhika Association celebrated in Demow

DEMOW: The biennial foundation day of Lekhika Association, Assam, Demow branch was celebrated in Demow Dehajan Kachumari on Friday. The programme started with the lighting of the earthen lamp. Padma Lahon Chetia, president of Lekhika Association presided over the meeting. Lakhima Phukan, joint secretary of Lekhika Association anchored the meeting and also spoke about the aims. Nayan Bhagawati gave the welcome speech. The association felicitated Nayan Nilabh Bhagawati who passed with flying colours in the HSLC Examination with a phulam gamosa and a packet of books. On the occasion of the foundation day Padma Lahon Chetia, president of the association gave a lecture. Diptimoi Buragohain Gogoi, Lekhika Association, Assam executive member as well as president of Sivasagar Branch Lekhika Association was present as a chief guest in the programme and she had a discussion on a short story in the meeting.

