Foundation day of Sankardev Shishu Niketan celebrated at Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The 23rd Foundation Day of Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, located at Amolapatty in Ward No. 9 of Sivasagar town, was celebrated on Friday with a daylong programme. The school was established in 2003.

The event began with a floral tribute to the portrait of renowned artiste and singer Zubeen Garg. This was followed by a meeting presided over by the President of the school’s managing committee, Rama Gogoi.

During the event, Brojen Chetia, General Secretary of the Assam Secondary Teachers and Employees Association, released the special souvenir titled ‘Hepahar Neer Bandhan’ published on the occasion of the foundation day.

Several distinguished guests, including Rajen Mili, Principal of Bhuban Chandra Gogoi Memorial Polytechnic School, Sonaram Taye, Principal of Bidyapeeth School, and Jafri Ahmed, Project Officer of Bhagyalakshmi Child Welfare Centre, as well as journalist Purushuttam Kalita, delivered speeches at the function.

