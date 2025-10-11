Golaghat Commerce College marks 53rd foundation day with tribute and plantations

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 53rd Foundation Day of Golaghat Commerce College was celebrated on Thursday with a daylong programme. The ceremony began at 9 am with the hoisting of the college flag by Principal Dr Utpal Sharma. Afterward, the President of the college’s governing body, Prasanta Kumar Bora, lit a ceremonial lamp before the statue of the founding Principal, Punarbam Neog, followed by Vice-Principal Anamika Hazarika offering floral tributes to the martyrs. Later, Dr Jibonjyoti Kakoti conducted a tribute session in memory of the Late artiste, Zubeen Garg. Former faculty member Mridul Sharma led a sapling plantation programme while former Principal Dr Padmalochan Bhuyan inaugurated the homage ceremony, during which lamps were lit and floral tributes offered before portraits of all Late teachers and staff members from the institution’s inception to the present.

Also Read: Assam: NETA celebrates International Tea Day at Golaghat Commerce College

Also Watch: