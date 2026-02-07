Foundation of community centre for infrastructure development laid in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant step towards strengthening community infrastructure in Dibrugarh, the foundation stone for an infrastructure development community centre at the Dibrugarh Hindu Milan Mandir was laid on Friday by Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan. The project is being implemented under the Chief Minister’s Untied Fund with a sanctioned amount of Rs 5 lakh. The foundation-laying ceremony was held at the premises of the Hindu Milan Mandir in the presence of members of the managing committee, local residents, social workers, and other dignitaries. The initiative aims to improve and upgrade the existing infrastructure of the Mandir, which has long served as an important socio-cultural and community centre in the town. Addressing those present at the programme, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan highlighted the importance of developing community institutions that play a vital role in social cohesion and cultural preservation. He stated that the State Government remains committed to supporting projects at the grassroots level that directly benefit the public and contribute to the overall development of urban localities. The funds released under the Chief Minister’s Untied Fund will be utilized for infrastructure enhancement works, which are expected to improve facilities for various social, cultural, and public functions organized at the Mandir. Local residents welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the government for extending financial support to strengthen the institution.

