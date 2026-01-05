Foundation stone for girls’ hostel at BB Engineering College laid in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The foundation stone of the girls’ hostel of Bineswar Brahma (BB) Engineering College in Kokrajhar was formally laid on Sunday by the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary. The girls’ hostel, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.20 crore, will be a three-storey RCC building with a capacity of 100 beds. The construction will be funded under the NEC Fund for the financial year 2025–2026.

After laying the foundation stone, Hagrama Mohilary spoke to the media and said that the assembly election was likely to be held in April, before Bihu. He stated that no discussion or decision had yet been made regarding seat-sharing among NDA allies. He said that this time the BPF would demand more seats in the assembly elections. “We should not demand fewer seats. Later there may be adjustments and compromises, but we should not start by asking for less,” he said.

He further clarified that there was no question of an alliance between the BPF and the UPPL in BTC. He added that BPF had no objection to what the NDA does at the state or national level, but that such an arrangement would not be acceptable in BTC. He reiterated that he had already made it clear that he would not remain if there was any alliance with UPPL.

Mohilary said that several major development projects would be implemented by BTC in the coming days. These include a mini secretariat in Udalguri at a cost of Rs 150 crore, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Park in Kokrajhar at Rs 30 crore, Jwhwlao Premsing Brahma Memorial Bhawan in Chirang at Rs 30 crore, and Chilarai Bhawan or park in Kokrajhar at a cost of Rs 14 crore, along with several other projects.

Among those present at Sunday’s foundation stone laying ceremony were MCLAs of Banargaon constituency Jubiraj Basumatary, MCLA of Fakiragram constituency Azamul Hoque, and departmental officials.

