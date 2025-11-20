Foundation stone laid for government staff housing complex in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a key step for Dibrugarh’s development, a new housing complex for government staff was officially launched on Wednesday. The foundation stone was laid by State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in the East Milan Nagar area.

The project is a direct response to Dibrugarh’s growing role as Assam’s second capital after Guwahati. As more government offices open here, there is a rising need for housing for the officers and employees who will work in them.

The new complex will have 12 apartments and is being built by the Assam State Housing Board at an estimated cost of around Rs 4.5 crore. It falls under a special ‘Rental Housing Scheme,’ which means that government personnel can live in these quality homes without the burden of buying them.

The minister said that the Chief Minister’s Secretariat is already operating from Dibrugarh, and that a new building for the Assam Legislative Assembly has also been planned for the city. “There will be a need for additional housing for government officers and employees. Once finished, this complex will provide an effective solution to the housing problem for many,” he said.

The event was attended by Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA, Prasanta Phukan, Dibrugarh Mayor, Saikat Patra, Assam State Housing Board Chairman Pulok Gohain, Vice-Chairman Subhash Dutta, and ATDC Chairman Rituparna Baruah among others.

