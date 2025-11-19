Foundation Stone Laid for New Kitchen House at Borbhagiya Middle School

Jamugurihat: Borbhagiya Majalia School, one of the oldest schools in Jamugurihat, witnessed an important development. MLA Padma Hazarika laid the foundation stone for the new kitchen house in the school on Wednesday.

The school, which dates back to 1890 from the days of British rule, has been in need of improved facilities for many years. The proposed kitchen house, to be built at a cost of about Rs 4 lakh, is expected to help the school run its mid-day meal programme in a cleaner and more organised manner.

Speaking at the ceremony, MLA Hazarika said that the government has been giving special attention to the older schools of the region. He mentioned that several schemes are already in progress to improve the basic infrastructure of such institutions. He added that the new kitchen house is a small but meaningful step towards creating a better learning environment for the students.

During the programme, the MLA also announced that a scientific, modern toilet would be constructed in the school. For this purpose, an allocation of Rs 5 crore has been made. He said that good sanitation is essential in every school and that such a facility would greatly benefit both students and teachers.