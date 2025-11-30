Foundation stone laid for new science block at Kanu-Bhogbari High School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A science block construction project was inaugurated at Kanu-Bhogbari High School in Sapekhati, under the Sonari Assembly constituency, on Saturday. The foundation stone of the science block, estimated to cost around Rs 18 lakh, was laid by Tilak Chandra Neog, Chairman of Sonari Municipal Board.

The event was attended by Haridev Zilla Parishad Member Diganta Rajkonwar, Regional Panchayat Member Palima Borgohain Saikia, Panchayat Chairperson Rima Saikia, Ward Member Hemanta Gogoi, and school’s Headmaster Manik Dhar, along with teachers and students.

