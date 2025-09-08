Foundation stone laid for Raja Tamradhvaj Thaosen boys’ hostel in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a landmark move to strengthen educational infrastructure in Dima Hasao, the foundation stone for the Raja Tamradhvaj Thaosen Boys’ Hostel was ceremonially laid at Johaya Raji, Haflong, on Sunday. The event was presided over by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Mohet Hojai, Chairman of DHAC, Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member of DHAC, Dhriti Thaosen, Vice-Chairman of the District Planning Board and Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC), and Joyraj Thaosen, President of the Thaosen Progressive Society, Haflong.

Speaking at the occasion, Gorlosa emphasized the transformative potential of the hostel. The upcoming hostel is expected to play a pivotal role in bridging educational gaps, particularly for students from remote and underserved areas.

