Vulture habitat damaged by storm in Mahamaya forest under Kokrajhar Forest Division

DHUBRI: Two juvenile and an adult vulture got severely injured by falling from the nests in the Mahamaya Reserve Forest at the Rajapara area under Kokrajhar Forest Division of BTC recently. This species of vulture called White-backed Vulture is endangered and included in the Red Data Book of Wildlife Protection.

A few years ago, this species of vulture due to various reasons including human interference and chopping off tall sal trees in the Rajapara section, stopped nestling on the top of the sal trees.

However, with efforts of protection measures taken by the activists of Samiti, vuture started nestling in the Mahamaya forest area.

The recent torrential rain accompanied by storm in forest area severely damaged the trees and many were uprooted.

Secretary General of Samiti, Dr Haricharan Das while talking to The Sentinel informed that on being informed about the injured vultures, activists rushed to the spot and rescued them and shifted to Rani Vulture Conservation Centre located in Kamrup district for treatment.

Dr. Das, along with activists of Mahamaya branch, Prakritish Saha, Karuna Adhikari and Abdul Karim, visited the vulture-infested Rajapara area on May 9 and took stock of vutures’ well-being.

“The white-backed vulture is an endangered species in the world. We have long been demanding Rajapara forest area of the Mahamaya Forest to declare as a Jatayu Park and also the Mahamaya Reserve forest as wildlife sanctuary for the protection and breeding of the white-backed vulture,” Dr. Das further said.

Dr. Das also informed that activists of Samiti have been conducting surveys of native and migratory vultures since long and this year 16 new nestlings in the forest has been hatched.

The committee also urged the BTR administration not to cut down the sal trees in the name of widening the roads. These sal trees are ideal habitat for vultures and it should be protected at any cost.

