Tezpur University inks MoU with Indian Council of Medical Research for biomedical research

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Regional Medical Research Centre, NE Region, Dibrugarh to carry out biomedical research in priority areas on Monday.

Through the agreement both the institutions shall work on a broad spectrum of research areas covering epidemiological, clinical and translational aspects of both communicable and non-communicable diseases with special emphasis on diseases of regional importance.

Dr Biren Das, Registrar, TU signed the MoU on behalf of the University, whereas Prof Natarajaseenivasan Kalimuthusamy, Director, ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh region signed on behalf of ICMR. Dr. Rajiv Behl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, Prof. Partha Pratim Sahu, Dean, School of Engineering and Prof. Dhanapati Deka, Dean, Research & Development from TU were present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor, TU, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh expressed his happiness over the inking of the agreement. “This agreement envisions to expand learning and research opportunities for scientific staffs, faculties and students of TU and ICMR-RMRC, NE region, Dibrugarh,” remarked Prof Singh. We are looking forward to yield result-oriented outcomes from this agreement, Prof Singh further said.

Tezpur University is currently offering 76 academic programmes including two-year M. Sc degree in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, five year Integrated M.Sc in Bioscience and Bioinformatics/Life Sciences and PhD in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. The Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology is actively involved in key research areas such as-Microbial, Plant, Animal and Environmental Biotechnology, Disease Biology and Bioinformatics and Computational Biology.

Also Read: Assam: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam to Temporarily Suspend Safaris for 2024-2025 Tourist Season

Also Watch: