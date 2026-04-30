Founder head of Bangaon Chola HS School Kshireswar Gogoi passes away at 87

A correspondent

Bokakhat: Kshireswar Gogoi (87), the founder headmaster of Bangaon Chola Higher Secondary School and a dedicated educationist, passed away yesterday due to age-related causes.

He had taken on the important responsibility as the founding headmaster of the school in 1961 and made remarkable contributions in spreading education across the greater region.

Teachers, staff, and students of the school have expressed deep sorrow at his passing.

Gogoi began his educational journey at Bholaguri No. 1 L.P. School. He passed his matriculation examination from Bholaguri Kamala Miri High School and pursued higher studies in the arts stream at Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat. Proficient in the English language, he earned recognition as the best debater during his college days.

After completing his college education, he served as the founding principal of Bangaon Chola Higher Secondary School. Later, he was appointed to the Finance Department of the Assam Secretariat in Shillong. After serving there for some time, he joined the Meghalaya government. He eventually retired as an assistant development commissioner in Meghalaya and later settled permanently in Guwahati.

He ensured higher education and successful establishment for all his four children. At the time of his death, he is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, and other relatives.

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