Four Assam Journalists Honored with Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2024 in Mumbai

TINSUKIA: Four Assam-based journalists including 3 women received prestigious 14th edition of Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2024 at a gala event at Madhav Banquet Thane (W) Mumbai on Wednesday for their gender sensitive media reports. Out of 798 entries in 12 languages, a total of 74 journalists were presented Laadli Media & Advertising Awards while 37 received Jury Appreciation Citation.

The Assam awardees are Ankita Dhar Karmakar (Tinsukia) for a web features in the Northern region, Rokibuz Zaman (Guwahati) of Scroll, Sukrita Baruah (Guwahati) of Indian Express and Tora Agarwala, an independent journalist. While Renuka Shahane actor and film maker graced the occasion as chief guest, TV journalist and anchor Vinaya Daspande hosted the event. The programme began with the performance of Manipuri exponent Guru Latasana Devi’s troupe of underprivileged children.

The Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity are unique in the world being the only awards exclusively dedicated to promoting gender sensitivity in the media. These awards are initiative of Population First (PF), a social impact organisation based in Mumbai supported by United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) which has been working for the past decades to promote gender sensitivity in the in the media across India.

