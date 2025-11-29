Four-day Programme on upskilling painters concludes at Nagaon University

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A four-day 'Painter Skill Training' programme, organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Nagaon University in collaboration with Global Hunt Foundation, Delhi, and supported by AkzoNobel, Delhi, concluded on Friday.

The programme saw participation of over 70 rural unemployed youths and painters from different parts of Nagaon district, who were trained in two batches.

The training programme was conducted by Subrata Kumar Roy, a regional technical trainer from Kolkata, who covered various aspects of quality painting. The participants were awarded certificates and gifts from GlobalHunt Foundation. They expressed satisfaction with the training, stating that it was beneficial for them.

The programme was inaugurated on November 25 by Dhrubajyoti Baruah, Registrar-in-charge, in the presence of Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, Director of IQAC. On the final day, the certificates were distributed to the participants by Subrata Kumar Roy. Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, expressed his gratitude to Global Hunt Foundation for organizing the training programme and offered best wishes to all the trainees, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: AJYCP Nagaon Unit demands Removal of Gauhati University VC