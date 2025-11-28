Nagaon DC Makes Final Appeal to Encroachers Ahead of Eviction in Lutumari Reserve Forest

Nagaon: In an unusual yet compassionate administrative move, Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, on Friday, made a final personal appeal to residents occupying the Lutumari Reserve Forest in Kachua, requesting them to vacate the land ahead of the scheduled eviction drive.

Standing on the disputed forest land, Sharma addressed the encroaching families through a loudspeaker and invited anyone with grievances to come forward and speak to him directly. His visit marks the culmination of a three-month notice period served by the district administration to clear the reserve forest area, which was officially declared protected in 1919.

Over the past week, several families have already begun dismantling their houses and relocating. However, a considerable number still remain on the land, prompting the administration to prepare for an eviction using bulldozers starting November 29.

Reiterating the administration’s preference for a peaceful resolution, Sharma said, “We never want to evict anyone using bulldozers. That is not our intention. But the forest must be freed.” His gesture was seen as an effort to prevent confrontation and ensure cooperation.

Following the DC’s appeal, more households were seen removing their belongings on Thursday evening. Officials stated that the administration remains hopeful that voluntary relocation will continue, reducing the need for force.

The situation highlights the sensitive balance between environmental protection and humanitarian considerations. As the deadline draws to a close, the district waits to see how many families heed the final call for cooperation.