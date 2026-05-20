Review Meeting on HSLC Exam Results Held in Bokakhat; Schools with 100% Pass Rate Felicitated

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An important review meeting with the headmasters and principals of high and higher secondary schools under Golaghat district was held on Monday at the conference hall of the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Golaghat district. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the recently declared HSLC examination results, and the headmasters and principals of schools that achieved a 100 percent pass rate were felicitated.

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