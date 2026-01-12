Four Udalguri police officers win Assam Police Child-Friendly Champion Award

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Four dedicated police officers from Udalguri district have brought laurels to the Udalguri district by receiving the prestigious Assam Police Child-Friendly Champion Award 2025 for their exceptional service in child protection and crime prevention.

The awardees are Additional Superintendent of Police Muzaffar Hussain, Deputy Superintendent of Police Phulkan Narzary, Sub-Inspector Simanta Das, and Sub-Inspector Mrinal Taid. The honours were conferred on January 9 at a formal ceremony held at the Assam Police Institute, located near the DGP’s office in Guwahati.

Muzaffar Hussain, who assumed charge as Additional SP (Crime Branch) on February 26, 2024, has been instrumental in curbing criminal activities across the district through strategic policing and effective supervision. His proactive approach has significantly strengthened law and order.

DSP Phulkan Narzary has also earned widespread appreciation for his relentless efforts in preventing crime and ensuring public safety across Udalguri.

Sub-Inspector Mrinal Taid was recognized for his commendable role in rescuing children in two critical cases registered at Orang police station. Currently posted at Chabua police station in Dibrugarh district, his commitment to child welfare has set an example for the force. Sub-Inspector Simanta Das was also applauded for successfully handling multiple important operations, showcasing professionalism and dedication.

The achievement has drawn praise from several social and media organizations, including Udalguri District Journalists’ Association, APCU Udalguri District Committee, East Udalguri Journalists’ Association, and Udalguri District Civil Awareness Forum. Bodoland Journalists’ Association Advisor Naba Kumar Deka also extended his heartfelt congratulations, stating that the officers have enhanced the reputation of Udalguri district through their exemplary service.

Also Read: Assam Police Honours Officers with Sishu Mitra Awards 2025