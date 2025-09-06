Fraudster nabbed for issuing fake birth certificates in Jamuguri

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A team of Jamuguri police apprehended one Phaniraj Newar, a resident of Mangalboriya’s No 2. Batamari village, in connection with fraud birth certificates. According to information, Phaniraj has been running a computer institute at Mangalboriya area and a racket of fraud birth certificate. He used to collect Rs 2000-2500 from the local residents in the name of providing birth certificates, but the certificates provided by him were fake.

Also Read: Assam: Fraudsters arrested for issuing fake work order

Also Watch: