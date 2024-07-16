Two Arrested in Tamulpur for Child Marriage and Forging Birth Certificates

GORESWAR: Two persons were arrested at Deusunga village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district regarding a child marriage case. The persons, Nazmul Ali and Kamal Darjee were arrested for making false birth certificates.

A child marriage ceremony on Sunday was arranged at Deusunga village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district. Rahim Ali arranged his daughter, Rima Begum’s, marriage with Saidul Ali (27) of Kamrup (R) district recently. According to Assam Centre for Rural Development, a volunteer organization, the bride, Rima Begum was underage. On the basis of their allegation, the Assistant Commissioner of Tamulpur district, Kabita Phancho, arrived at the scene with the Goreswar police station and Suagpur police outpost and handed over the girl to the child line. As per reports, the volunteer organization collected the original age proof certificate from her school, and it proved that the girl was only 16 years old. The girl’s guardian forged a false birth certificate for the child by increasing her age to 18 years on July 8. After a preliminary investigation, the police arrested Nazmul Ali and Kamal Darjee for making false birth certificates. However, it was informed that the father of the bride, Rahim Ali, fled from his residence.

