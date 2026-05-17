Free year-long APSC CCE coaching launched at Demow Public Library

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the initiative of Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow Constituency and in collaboration with the Demow Municipal Board, a 1-year free coaching programme for APSC CCE was launched at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Public Library in Demow on Saturday. Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, appreciated the board for the initiative and motivated the students present there.

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