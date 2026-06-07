Free football coaching camp inaugurated in Barpeta; 70 young players participate

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A free football coaching camp, organised by the District Sports Office, Barpeta, was inaugurated on June 5, marking a significant initiative to promote and develop grassroots football within the district. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the District Development Commissioner of Barpeta, who launched the camp in the presence of distinguished guests, including veteran footballers and sports pensioners. The camp received an enthusiastic response on its opening day, with approximately 70 young footballers participating, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and interest in football among the youth of the district.

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