Mysterious Death of Man During Football Match Triggers Tension in Sonai

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The mysterious death of a man, reportedly while playing football, has triggered tension in Sonai. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Amir Hossain Laskar, collapsed at a playground in Bhawrikandi village during a football match and was later declared dead. Local police recovered the body and sent it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have accused a group of local youths of pressuring Amir to participate in the match and subsequently assaulting him. Alleging that it was a premeditated murder, the family lodged an FIR with the police.

However, eyewitnesses to the incident claimed that Amir was accidentally struck hard by the football, causing him to fall and collapse on the field.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court to Hear Siddhartha Sarma’s Bail Plea in Zubeen Garg Death Case on 4th June