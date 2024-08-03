Lakhimpur Additional District Commissioner conducts sudden visit to offices

LAKHIMPUR: The Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Lakhimpur paid sudden visit to various branches of the Office of the District Commissioner and line offices concerned under the establishment of District Commissioner’s Office. During the inspection visits, the ADC, Lakhimpur took stock of attendance register, scheduled routine, employees attendance, etc at DC’s office and other offices concerned. The sudden visit was conducted as per the direction of the District Commissioner. The district administration informed that the sudden visit to the offices would continue in the coming days too in the interest of providing better services to the public and to ensure work culture.

