Free legal aid clinic inaugurated at Sonajuli TE to support tea garden workers

TEZPUR: A Free Legal Aid Clinic was inaugurated today at the Sonajuli Tea Estate in Rangapara, widely known as the tea capital of Sonitpur district. The initiative, aimed at ensuring justice and legal support for people living in tea garden areas, is part of the National Legal Services Authority’s (NALSA) state-wide project to establish 46 such clinics across Assam.

The inauguration took place virtually and was led by Justice Suryakant, executive chairman of NALSA and Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The state-level launch event was held at the Mayfair Spring Valley Resort in Sonapur, Guwahati, graced by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

In his address, Justice Suryakant emphasized that the clinics will provide free legal services to economically weaker sections residing in tea garden regions and promote the amicable settlement of disputes. He added that 46 clinics are being launched in the first phase to make legal aid more accessible to all sections of society.

At the local inaugural function held at Sonajuli Tea Estate, several dignitaries were present, including Sajidur Rahman, Coordinator of the Sonitpur District Legal Services Authority; Dhruvajyoti Bora, Technical Officer, Sonitpur District Judiciary; Sunil Tuti, Acting Secretary, Tezpur Branch of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha; Dhanjit Haloi, Officer-in-Charge, Rangapara Police Station; Bineet Pal Singh, Manager, Sonajuli Tea Estate; Dipak Teli, Labour Welfare Officer; and Dr. Phulmati Begum, Medical Officer of the estate.

The programme concluded with an interaction session highlighting the importance of legal awareness among tea garden workers and encouraging them to seek free legal aid whenever required.

