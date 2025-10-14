Mega Health Camp Brings Free Medical Services to Biswanath

Biswanath : A mega health camp organised by the Health Department was held in Biswanath district, bringing together medical services from multiple units. Following a similar event in Gohpur, this large-scale camp took place today from the morning hours at the premises of Biswanath College of Commerce.
The mega camp offered free medical check-ups and treatments for more than 50 types of health conditions affecting children and adolescents under the age of 18 including heart, neurological, liver, eye, orthopaedic, and artificial limb-related issues. Patients diagnosed with any illness during the screening will also receive follow-up treatment facilities under the health department’s initiative.
The camp was inaugurated by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, who stated that nearly 4,000 patients are expected to receive medical services through this single-day event.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Biswanath Deputy Commissioner Seeman Kumar Das, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Yogen Chandra Bey, and several other administrative officials and health department representatives, marking a collaborative effort to extend quality healthcare to rural citizens.