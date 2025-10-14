Mega Health Camp Brings Free Medical Services to Biswanath

Biswanath : A mega health camp organised by the Health Department was held in Biswanath district, bringing together medical services from multiple units. Following a similar event in Gohpur, this large-scale camp took place today from the morning hours at the premises of Biswanath College of Commerce.

The mega camp offered free medical check-ups and treatments for more than 50 types of health conditions affecting children and adolescents under the age of 18 including heart, neurological, liver, eye, orthopaedic, and artificial limb-related issues. Patients diagnosed with any illness during the screening will also receive follow-up treatment facilities under the health department’s initiative.