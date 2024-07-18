Free Medical Camp Organized by Demow Regional Students Union for Flood-Affected People at Deroi Garden Primary School

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Students Union and in association with Demow Block Primary Health Centre a free medical camp was organized in Deroi Garden Primary School for the flood-affected people recently. In the free medical camp the flood-affected people of Borderoi, Horuderoi, and the greater Deroi area were provided treatment. The children to the senior citizens who were suffering from fever, cough, and runny nose were provided free treatment to those who came to the free medical camp organized at Deroi Garden Primary School.

