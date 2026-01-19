Free test papers distributed to matric examinees in Dharapur under CM’s initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Under a special initiative of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, free test papers were distributed among students appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination at Dharapur on Sunday.

The distribution programme was held at the Dharapur School playground for students belonging to high schools under the 4 No. Dharapur Gaon Panchayat. A total of 49 matric examinees received free test papers aimed at supporting their exam preparation. The event was organized under the chairmanship of Tapan Das, President of Guwahati Metropolitan District BJP. The test papers were distributed by Satya Bharali, President of the Hindu Sammilan Udyapan Samiti, Krishnakanta Das, President of BJP Guwahati Bimankheti Mandal Krishak Morcha, Gautam Das, General Secretary of BJP Guwahati Bimankheti Mandal, Hitesh Kalita, Vice-President of BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District Yuva Morcha, and retired teachers Dhirendra Chandra Das and Jatin Chandra Kalita.

Addressing the gathering, BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District President Tapan Das appreciated the Chief Minister’s thoughtful initiative to assist HSLC examinees from newly-included areas of the Jalukbari constituency, including Dharapur, Garal, Majirgaon, Azara, and Kahikuchi Gaon Panchayats. He stated that such welfare-oriented measures reflected the Chief Minister’s commitment to strengthening the education sector and supporting students at crucial academic stages. He further expressed hope that Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, would continue to extend greater support to students in the coming days.

