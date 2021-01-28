Free TLM distribution camp held at Sacred Heart Day Care Centre, Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Free Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM) distribution camp for children with intellectual disabilities was held on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Day Care Centre.

The programme was organized by Sacred Heart Sisters (Amala Charitable Society, Gotlong, Tezpur) in collaboration with National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (DIVYANGJAN), (NIEPID), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Secunderabad.

The event was inaugurated by Rubi Kalita, CDPO, Gabharu, ICBS project, Sonitpur in presence of senior journalist Dip Kumar Kalita, Dr Vinita B, Consultant ophthalmologist, Mridul Kumar Borah, chief Secretary of North Assam Divyang Association, Mother Annie Catherine SH and other dignitaries.

Attending the programme Sister Salony Joseph SH appealed to the people to be sensitive towards the needs of the persons with disabilities and work towards creating an inclusive society and also said that Sacred Heart sisters were rendering their services among children with disabilities over the past 12 years through community-based rehabilitation programme (CBR). Earlier, Teaching and Learning Materials kits were distributed to 15 differently-abled persons.