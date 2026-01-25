Netaji’s 129th birth anniversary marked with tributes in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was observed in Haflong on Friday with solemn tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and nationalist leader. Organized by the Bangali Kalyan Parishad, Haflong, the event drew a large crowd from diverse sections of society. Participants honored Netaji’s courage, unwavering nationalism, and pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, graced the occasion as chief guest. He was joined by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, MACs Ratan Jarambusa and Herojit Jidung, Dima Hasao BJP Vice President Liton Chakraborty, and other dignitaries.

The programme kicked off with a rally carrying a life-size portrait of Netaji, followed by the chief guest garlanding Netaji’s statue amid a large gathering. This led into a meeting at the Cultural Institute Hall. During the meeting, renowned teacher Deborshi Dey and senior journalist Anup Kumar Biswas were felicitated with mementos for their valuable societal contributions.

In his address, CEM Debolal Gorlosa urged Dima Hasao residents to honor leaders whose sacrifices secured India’s freedom. He stressed upholding national dignity and unity, assuring government support for such initiatives.

DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai praised the organizers and called for unity, while highlighting Netaji’s key role in the freedom movement. The event concluded with calls to embrace patriotism and the ideals of India’s freedom fighters. Gopa Choudhury, president of the Netaji Birth Anniversary Celebration Committee, shared a detailed life sketch of Netaji, while Abhijit Dhar, general secretary, delivered the welcome address.

Also Read: Nagaon: Art competition marks Netaji’s 129th birth anniversary at Dhing