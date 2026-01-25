Residents protest on National Highway-15 after accident in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Expressing dissatisfaction and outrage against the NHAI, local residents of Patolorchuk, Jamugurihat, came out onto NH-15 today and blocked it for some time, demanding the fulfilment of their long-pending demands. According to reports, a road accident occurred late on Friday evening at the Patolorchuk junction, causing serious injuries to three people. Two motorcycles were hit by a speeding vehicle, resulting in serious injuries to three individuals—one woman and two youths. The speeding vehicle fled the scene. Later, local residents took the injured to the hospital. Two of the injured have been identified as Raj Nath of Jamidarichuk, Jamugurihat, and Inamul Haque of Biswanath, while the identity of the injured woman is yet to be ascertained.

Expressing their dissatisfaction and outrage against the local administration and the NHAI, a large number of residents from the adjoining villages came out of their homes and blocked the four-lane highway for a long time. The demonstrators shouted slogans demanding the installation of speed breakers, streetlights, and a new traffic point at the Patolorchuk junction. Later, a team from the local administration visited the site of the agitation.

It is worth mentioning that NH-15 passes through Patolorchuk village, one of the busiest areas of Jamugurihat. Villagers, students, and other commuters regularly use this bypass. The area has one high school, one residential school, and one ME school.

It is pertinent to note that the Patolorchuk area, Madhab Flyover, and Shantipur area have recently become particularly dangerous for riders and commuters. High-speed vehicles and motorcycles frequently cause accidents, and many people have lost their lives in these areas. A student of THB College died in a road accident at the Shantipur bypass nearly a month ago. Local residents have urged the NHAI and the local administration to address the issue urgently and provide an effective solution.

