Friend Attacks Nagaon Businessman with Meat Cleaver, Accused Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Tension gripped Ronthali-Rajabheti area under Nonoi Police Outpost, after a youth allegedly attacked his friend with a meat cleaver late last night.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday last. The victim has been identified as Pankaj Bonia, a businessman and e-rickshaw driver. The accused is Padum Bora, reportedly Pankaj’s friend. Family members said Pankaj had just returned home when Padum called him out. Although Pankaj’s mother tried to stop him, he told her he would return soon and left with Padum. A short while later, near the four-way junction at Rajabheti in a secluded spot, an argument broke out between the two friends. Suddenly, Padum allegedly attacked Pankaj with a cleaver used for cutting boiler chicken. Pankaj sustained serious injuries. Locals immediately rushed Pankaj to Swahid Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital, Nagaon. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to Guwahati for advanced and better treatment. At the time of filing this report, Pankaj was battling for life in a Guwahati hospital.

Police said there was no known prior conflict between the two friends. The exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. However, some locals suspect it could be related to business dealings. Nonoi Police have arrested Padum Bora and have begun interrogation. The weapon used in the attack has also been seized.

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