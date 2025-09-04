From Conflict to Consensus: Karbi Accord Marks Four Years Of Historic Change

Karbi Anglong: For the Karbi people, September 4 marks the fourth anniversary of the landmark Karbi Peace Accord, a pivotal moment in Assam’s history that brought lasting peace to the Karbi Anglong region.
Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the agreement has turned the page on decades of unrest, ushering in a new chapter of progress and inclusivity.
The 2021 accord was signed with five insurgent groups, effectively ending long-standing militancy and integrating over a thousand armed cadres into mainstream society. The move was lauded across the political spectrum as a decisive step towards strengthening the integrity and unity of the region.
Over the past four years, the fruits of peace have been clearly visible. Infrastructure development has accelerated, tourism is on the rise, and youth are being empowered through education and employment initiatives. The local population, once caught between fear and uncertainty, now thrives in an environment of opportunity and security.
Government officials emphasize that the Karbi Accord is not just a peace agreement but a model for conflict resolution in the Northeast. The commitment to cultural respect, financial autonomy, and inclusive governance has fostered a renewed sense of belonging among the Karbi people.
As Assam continues its journey on the path of peace and prosperity, the Karbi Peace Accord stands as a testament to the power of dialogue, leadership, and the will to build a better future for all.
