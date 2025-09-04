From Conflict to Consensus: Karbi Accord Marks Four Years Of Historic Change

Karbi Anglong: For the Karbi people, September 4 marks the fourth anniversary of the landmark Karbi Peace Accord, a pivotal moment in Assam’s history that brought lasting peace to the Karbi Anglong region.

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the agreement has turned the page on decades of unrest, ushering in a new chapter of progress and inclusivity.